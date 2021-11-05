Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.