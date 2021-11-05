Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.630-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,187. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

