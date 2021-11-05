Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.69

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.69 and last traded at $172.81, with a volume of 1285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 12.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.