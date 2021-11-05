Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $3.80 EPS.

Franchise Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.49. 29,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,728. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franchise Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

