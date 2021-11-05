Frank Sorrentino III Sells 30,000 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNOB opened at $34.31 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

