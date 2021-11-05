freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €20.80 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.58 ($26.56).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €21.46 ($25.25) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.33.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

