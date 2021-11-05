Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.54 ($81.81).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €59.26 ($69.72) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.50. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.