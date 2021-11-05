Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)’s share price was down 7.8% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 1,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.74.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

