Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)’s share price was down 7.8% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 1,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.74.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.
