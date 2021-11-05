Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNLPF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Fresnillo has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.