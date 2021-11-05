Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FYBR opened at $31.95 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

