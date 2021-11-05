Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
FYBR opened at $31.95 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
