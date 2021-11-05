Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULC stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $852.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

