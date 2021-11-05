Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NUVB traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.20. 458,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of -0.26.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,900,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

