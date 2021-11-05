Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $19.30. Funko shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 25,277 shares traded.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 432,560 shares of company stock worth $8,759,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $5,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $971.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

