Fuse Network Trading Up 35.4% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $578,620.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.25 or 0.07251048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,014.02 or 0.99057573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

