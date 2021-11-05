Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BOCOM International

BOCOM International cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $57.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

