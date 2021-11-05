FY2021 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.32. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

