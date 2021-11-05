FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

