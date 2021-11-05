FY2021 Earnings Estimate for UGE International Ltd. Issued By Cormark (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for UGE International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get UGE International alerts:

CVE:UGE opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.68 million.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.