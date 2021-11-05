FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $18.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

AMG stock opened at $185.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $78.59 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average of $162.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.