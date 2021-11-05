FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

EMN stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $83.82 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

