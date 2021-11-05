FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FS Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

FSBW opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $227,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

