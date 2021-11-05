FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $8.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $330.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a 12-month low of $143.72 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,577.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

