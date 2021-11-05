FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $910.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $18.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

