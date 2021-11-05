FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Patrick Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will earn $8.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

PATK stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

