FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZI. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

ZI opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $157,810,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,680,824 shares of company stock worth $1,462,131,106. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

