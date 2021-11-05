FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

AMED stock opened at $174.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

