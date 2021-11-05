FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cerus Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CERS opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 45,099 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cerus by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 582,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.