FY2021 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut by Analyst

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

