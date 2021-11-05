FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05).

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

