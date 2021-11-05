FY2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OCFC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

