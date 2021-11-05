FY2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

