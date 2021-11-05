FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Revolve Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 805.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.