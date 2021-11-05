FY2021 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted by Barrington Research

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

