FY2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

NYSE XPO opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.