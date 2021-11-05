FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Decreased by Analyst

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

