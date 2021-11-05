G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 4,284 shares changing hands.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

