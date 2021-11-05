Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gaia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

