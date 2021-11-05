Garde Capital Inc. Invests $164,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

DLR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,854. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

