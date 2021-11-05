Garde Capital Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 280,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,390. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

