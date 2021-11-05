Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $142.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 29.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.