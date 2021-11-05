GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.02.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

