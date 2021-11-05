GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.