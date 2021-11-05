Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target Raised to C$1.15 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.05 to C$1.15 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GENGF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 184,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,523. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
About Gear Energy
