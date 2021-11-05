Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target Raised to C$1.15 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.05 to C$1.15 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GENGF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 184,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,523. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

