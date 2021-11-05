Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,250. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.19 and a 200-day moving average of $398.47.
GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
