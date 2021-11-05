Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,250. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.19 and a 200-day moving average of $398.47.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

