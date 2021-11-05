GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$8.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. GenSight Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Get GenSight Biologics alerts:

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The company also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.