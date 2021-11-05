GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$8.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. GenSight Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.
About GenSight Biologics
