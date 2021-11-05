Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

NYSE GNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. 35,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,546. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

