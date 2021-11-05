Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 77,597 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.83.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

