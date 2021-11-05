Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Organogenesis by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.