Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 79.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

