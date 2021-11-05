Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Humanigen worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of HGEN opened at $8.20 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

